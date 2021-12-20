Richville - Timothy A. Law, 65, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
A private burial will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Richville and calling hours are on Sunday, December 19th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Facial covers will be required.
Timothy was born in Gouverneur on August 16, 1956, the son of Harold and Lillian (Gaumes) Law.
He attended Gouverneur High School until serving in the United States Marine Corps including being stationed in Okinawa.
Upon honorable discharge from the military, Tim worked most of his life in construction, many of those years with Con Tech Building Systems, Inc.
He enjoyed tinkering on cars, remodeling projects, and was always on the go but found time for his family, especially his grandkids. Tim had been a member of the Antwerp American Legion.
Tim is survived by his brothers Bernie, Kevin, and Chris Law, his sisters Deborah Lutz, Tina Law, and Billy Jo Law, his companion Gloria Garcia, and his extended family including Wendy Baker, Emily Green, Mandy Perrin, Melissa Byrns, and Dominick Garcia, their children, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Ricky Law, his sister April Law, and his companion Linda (Thayer) Green.
