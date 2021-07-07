On July 5, 2021, Timothy A. Mills, 61, of Mannsville - Our Warrior- courageously lost his fight and was called home to his next adventure.
Tim was born April 14, 1960 to Thomas Mills and Marjorie Brown, of Rodman, NY. He attended South Jefferson Central School, and that is where he met his forever highschool sweetheart, Sandy. From there, their adventures together began.
Tim was a man of few words. If he talked to you, he liked you. If not, well then, he didn’t. He was a jack of many trades. Mechanic. Woodworker. Craftsman. Plow-Driver. Anything that needed done, Tim could do it. He was a beginner 46’er. He loved nature and his home, which he so proudly built for Sandy and himself on Woodpecker Lane. Tim was an outdoor enthusiast, always up for a good adventure and a music-lover. It was simply in his soul.
The woods were his second home. If he wasn’t tinkering in his garage, or working for the Town of Ellisburg, you could find him out back on his tractor, or the wheeler. Clearing trails, building bridges, or cutting up firewood. Tim always had a good quip to share too. “Yabbuts live in the woods.” and “Sorry boutcha!”-two family favorites. Then there was his whistle. It’s when we knew Dad was home, or he needed us. Each of us will always owe him for bird food.
Above all, Tim was the pillar of his family. He was the greatest, most loving husband, dad, and poppa! His best qualities by far. He is The Best of the Best. He leaves behind his beautiful sweetheart and wife, Sandy. His three children, Billie Farris, Mannsville, NY, Timothy Mills (Nichole Brasie), Wynantskill, NY, and Amber (Kurt) Richardson, of Watertown, NY, and his two granddaughters, Olivia Deigh and Penelope Rae. Also surviving are his mother, Marjorie Ballantine, Adams Center, NY, sister, Wanda (Gus) McQueen, South Carolina, and brother, Tom Mills, Adams Center, NY. Tim is predeceased by his father Thomas E. Mills and step-mother Joan Mills, as well as his grandparents Walter and Gladys Brown and Murray and Mary Mills.
Calling hours will be held at Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral home in Belleville, NY on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 3-6pm. A private service for the family will follow.
We will always remember his twinkling blue eyes and infectious smile. His presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Tim, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Remember that life is fragile and short, and should be lived to the fullest! Fly High, Free Bird.
Donations can be made to the Wilmont Cancer Center, Rochester, NY and Anythingforafriend.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
