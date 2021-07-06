Timothy A. Mills passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 5th while under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson Co. He was 61 years old.
Among his survivors is his wife, Sandra.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home on Friday, July 9th. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 3:00pm – 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
