MASSENA - Timothy A. Paquin, 67, a native of Massena, unexpectedly passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tim is survived by his nephew, Gregory and Annette Paquin of Massena; his niece, Natalie and Michael LaCourse of Florida; and his sister-in-law, Julie Paquin of Massena.
Services will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
A complete obituary will appear at a later date.
