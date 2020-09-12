MASSENA - Timothy A. Paquin, 67, a native of Massena, unexpectedly passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tim is survived by his nephew, Gregory and Annette Paquin of Massena; his niece, Natalie and Michael LaCourse of Florida; and his sister-in-law, Julie Paquin of Massena. Also he is survived by his two Great Nephews, Gavin LaCourse and Connor Paquin, and two Great Nieces, Mackenzie LaCourse and Abbie Paquin. He is also survived by his aunts, Laurel Paquin of Massena and Catherine Paquin of Rochester along with numerous cousins.
Tim was born September 8, 1952. Tim is the youngest son of the late Armand “Pete” and Shirley “Peg” (Clough) Paquin, He was also predeceased by his two older brothers Darrel and Tom Paquin.
Tim graduated from Massena Central High School in 1970 and attended SUNY Potsdam before enlisting in the Army in 1971. Tim attended Basic Training at Ft. Dix and served in Germany as a translator for the United States Army. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army in 1975 he moved to Rochester and worked for Lawyers’ Publishing until relocating to Charlotte, NC in 1993 where he worked for various publishing companies.
A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 am. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
