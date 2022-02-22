COLTON— Timothy A. Sharlow, 62, a resident of 428c Gulf Road, Colton, passed away with family at his side on Saturday afternoon, February 19, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. In following with his wishes, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held later this year. Tim is survived by his wife of 10 years, Holly, Colton; a son, Christopher and Brooke Sharlow, Dover, Delaware; two step-children, Morris and Megan Hawley, Colton; his two beloved grandchildren, Benson and Chase Sharlow; a brother, Edward Sharlow and his companion Sheri Hermann, Watertown and a sister, Katricia Sharlow-Carr, Massena as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and his best friend, “Special” Ed and Kelly McCarthy. Tim was pre-deceased by his late parents, two brothers, Gary and Jody Sharlow and a nephew, Jesse McCarthy.
Born in Potsdam, NY on January 22, 1960 to the late Alvin and Elizabeth “Betty” Corcoran Sharlow, Tim graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School in 1978 and attended SUNY Canton, earning associate degrees in Accounting and Business Administration. He married Holly A. Matzell on July 7, 2012. Tim was employed by the Town of Colton, working with the Department of Public Works for 25 years until his retirement in 2020. In his free time, Tim enjoyed woodworking, but he found his most enjoyment came from spending time with his family and friends, listening to music and playing his guitar. Memorial donations in Tim’s memory can be made to the Colton Rescue Squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Timothy A. Sharlow.
