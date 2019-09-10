LOWVILLE — Timothy A. “Tim” Rhubart, 66, of Railroad St., passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Lewis County General Hospital.
He is survived by three sons: Ryan and wife Lori Rhubart, of Lowville, Anthony and wife Megan Rhubart of Liverpool, and Alex Rhubart and Kerry Kelly of New York City, three grandchildren, Dylan, Eden, and Cameron Rhubart; his significant other, Colleen House; a brother, Ray and wife Mary Rhubart, of Lowville, a sister Connie and husband John Alfrano, of Keuka Lake, a sister Dorothy Adams, Victor, a sister, Jana Ingersoll, of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his children’s mother, JoAnne Rhubart of Lowville. He is predeceased by his parents, a brother Lawrence P. Rhubart; a sister Patricia Salsburg; and his niece Renee Beyer.
Tim was born in Lowville on June 4, 1953 the son of the late Lawrence and Marguerite Archer Rhubart and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1971. He played semi-pro football for the Watertown Red and Black football team. He married JoAnne Waligory, they later divorced. He worked on the family farm and later owned and operated it until 1986. He also owned and operated The Dug-out Sport Card Shop in Lowville. He then attended and graduated from Mater Dae College, Ogdensburg, with a degree in Alcohol and Chemical Dependency Studies. He became a counselor in Lowville, Carthage, and Utica. In later years, he had a passion for antiquing, auctions, and especially carpentry tools.
Tim was a member of Western N.Y. Antique Tool Collectors Association. He loved the holidays, especially Christmas, spending time with his family, and getting them special gifts.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Rev. Evan Zehr officiating. Calling hours will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. A gathering at Lewis County Marine Corps League Det. -754, Farney Hall, will immediately follow the funeral service. All are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Marine Corps League on Thursday, any time after 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately, at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
Contributions may be made to Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
