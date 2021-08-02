Gouverneur - Timothy Arlie Hall, 61, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Richville are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Timothy was born in Gouverneur on August 2, 1959, the son of Arlie and Marguerite (Felt) Hall.
He worked for various lumber yards and building supply companies in Gouverneur, Heuvelton, and he last worked at Wellsley Island Building Supply.
Tim enjoyed playing golf, spending time at the Clare Hunting Club, searching for information and technology on his phone or tablet, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the SONS of the American Legion in Antwerp.
A marriage to Carolee Matthews ended in divorce.
Tim is survived by his sons Curtis Hall, Jacob Hall and his wife Felicia, his grandchildren Laynee and Leif, Liberty and Colten, and his mother Marguerite Hall. He is also survived by his siblings Steve and Tina Hall, Mike and Joani Hall, Bill and Linda Hall, Laurie and Joe Weekes, several nieces and nephews. Tim is predeceased by his father Arlie, his grandparents Robert and Doris Hall, Raymond and Edna Felt.
Memorial donations to honor Tim are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department, 33 Clinton Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
