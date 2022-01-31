Timothy C. Phillips, Watertown, passed away at home Sunday, January 30th where he was surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 66 years old. A complete obituary, including service details, will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Timothy C. Phillips
