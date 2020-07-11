CASTORLAND - A graveside service for Timothy E. Pomerville will be held at Old Glendale Cemetery on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church officiating. A mask is required if attending and follow social distancing guidelines. Tim died on Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 at his home in Karcher Estates. www.sundquist.com
