Timothy H. Yousey, 66, passed away on February 11, 2020. He is formerly from Beaver Falls and moved to Cape Cod for his job as physical dimensional calibration specialist.
Tim was born in Lowville April 6, 1953 to Earl (Chub) and Jean (Souva) Yousey.
He graduated from Beaver River Central School and enlisted in United States Air Force. He retired from Air Force after 20 years.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Jannelle (Paynter) Yousey, sons Benjamin (Janet) Yousey and their sons Fletcher and Archie; Christopher and his children Lawson and Evelyn; daughters from former marriage, daughter Penolope (Jason) Proper, her children Karissa Edessa, Danette (Eric) Broughton and their daughter Isabelle, great grandchildren Korilyne, Caleb, Greyson and Beau, brother Earl (Bucky) and his wife Ruth Yousey, sisters Patricia (Ron) Steria, Agatha (Ed) Walker , and Charlene Berrus and companion Ron Watson; two aunts Betty Hoch and Beverly Yousey.
He was predeceased by his parents, Chub and Jean Yousey, and grandson Anthony Yousey.
There will be no services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.