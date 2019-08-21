Funeral services for Timothy J. Ashley, age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on August 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Justin Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Ashley passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY, surrounded by his loving family. Timothy is survived by sisters, Barbara Burwell and her wife, Becky Duprey, of Lisbon, NY and Gina Ashley and her companion, Brian Cobb, of Ogdensburg, NY, and nieces, nephews. Timothy was born on July 16, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Lawrence and Geraldine Ladouceur Ashley. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School. Timothy held the position of HR Director at United Cloth in South Carolina. He later returned to the North Country after his retirement in 2012. Timothy enjoyed NASCAR. However, his true passion was taking care of his family and home. Donations may be made in Timothy’s memory to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
Timothy J. Ashley
