GLENFIELD - Timothy J. Cole, 80, of Otter Creek Road, Glenfield, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Syracuse VA Medical Center.
Calling hours will be from Noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Otter Creek Cemetery with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. A gathering at 3G Fire Department will immediately follow the graveside service. Any food donations may be taken directly to 3G Fire Department any time after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by companion of 27 years, Phyllis Hanno of Brantingham and her family, his siblings, Kenneth and Darlene Cole of Harrisville, Paul and Denise Cole of Asheville, North Carolina, Mary and Roderick Benware of South Carolina; a brother-in-law, William Hawn of Edwards; nieces and nephews; his former companion, Elaine Burnham’s family; He is predeceased by a sister, Margaret Hawn; and his former companion, Elaine Burnham. Tim loved all of his family.
Tim was born on August 19, 1939 in Fowler, NY, a son of the late Paul and Ione Hitchman Cole. He graduated from Edwards Central School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Tim was a meat cutter for A & P and Grand Union Market’s in Syracuse and Lowville areas. He was a mechanic for the Chevrolet Garage in Gouverneur and worked from his home garage also. From 1980-1988, he was a construction mechanic on the Thousand Island’s Bridge and Rouses Point Bridge. Tim has worked for the Town of Greig landfill and as Sexton for Brantingham, Sands and Otter Creek Cemeteries for many years. Tim enjoyed doing wood crafts, cooking, and taking trips with Phyllis. He also enjoyed watching movies, and looked forward to the holidays and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed going to Trout Lake on family get togethers.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.