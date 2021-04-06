Pyrites- Timothy J. “Timmy” Coffey, 61 of Pyrites died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at University Medical Center, Syracuse after being stricken at home. Calling hours will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Public graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Hermon Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Lawrence Funeral Home via mail or on the website www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.