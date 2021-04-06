Pyrites- Timothy J. “Timmy” Coffey, 61 of Pyrites died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at University Medical Center, Syracuse after being stricken at home. Calling hours will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Public graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Hermon Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lawrence Funeral Home via mail or on the website www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
