Turin – Timothy James Dunn, 72, husband of Theresa, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Syracuse.
Timothy was born in Rome on February 20, 1947, a son of Thomas J. and Carol V. Dye Dunn. He graduated from Boonville Central School with the Class of 1965, and then served in the US Navy until his honorable discharged in 1969. Timothy then returned to Turin, where for 33 years he was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Turin Highway Dept. On September 30, 1972, Timothy was united in marriage with Theresa A. Rimiller at St. Mary’s Church, Constableville.
Besides his wife Theresa, he is survived by his children: Kelly Amidon, Turin, Sean Dunn (Holly Kranbuhl) Hawkinsville; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and siblings: Nancy (Dennis) Dunn, Barbara (Karl) Kunath, Jon Dunn, and Christine Dunn. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Terry Dunn, sister Carol Martin, and brothers-in-law Donald Martin and Terry Rimiller.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet his family and share memories on Monday November 18, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, followed by a continued celebration of his life at the Boonville Elks Lodge, Route 12 Boonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Turin Library, 6312 East Main Street, Turin, NY 13473, or to the Turin Volunteer Fire Co. Inc. North Main Street, Turin, NY 13473.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfunerhome.com.
