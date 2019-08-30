Calling hours for Timothy John Cameron, age 42, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per the family’s request, there will be no funeral services. Mr. Cameron passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his home. Timothy is survived by his daughter, Rheana Cameron of Ogdensburg, NY; his parents, Steve and Kathy Cameron; a brother, Randy Joseph Cameron and his companion, Nicole Gatez, of Syracuse, NY; a sister, Crystal Lea Cameron of Ogdensburg, NY; two nephews, Andrew Cameron, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Gavin Cameron of Syracuse, NY; a cousin, Jamie Alsup of Spotslyvania, VA. Timothy was born on March 23, 1977, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Steve and Mary Kathleen Rapin Cameron. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Tim worked at Pizza Hut for many years and was currently employed at Lowes Building Supply as a forklift operator. Tim was an avid Vikings fan. He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, loved his daughters and spending time with his family. His daughter Rheana was the light of his life.
Timothy John Cameron
