CARTHAGE – Timothy Joseph Monnat, 59, of Tooker Hill, town of Croghan, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the village of Croghan.
Born on September 29, 1960 in Lowville the son of Stanley F. and Norma A. (Boliver) Monnat. He attended Fr. Leo Memorial School and Beaver River Central School where he graduated from in 1979. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving 12 years between active duty and reserves. In 1980 he met Teresa Anne Evans from Louisiana and they were married in 1982. Tim’s first son was born in 1983, Anderson David Monnat. Their marriage ended in divorce.
Tim married Amy J. Lyng and his family grew to include his step-son Gregory D. Lyng. On December 9, 1987 they had their first son, David Lee Monnat and on November 28, 1991 their second son, Matthew Gary Monnat. Tim and Amy were married for 27 years, during this time he worked for Climax Mfg., at Carthage Specialty Paperboard, Inc. for 26 years. Their marriage ended in divorce.
He was always hunting, fishing, trap shooting and loved the wildlife and outdoors but enjoyed hunting trips the most. Tim enjoyed spending time in the woods with his boys and friends. He was always ready to tackle any project, lend a hand, and give his shirt off his back to anyone. Tim loved his dogs, Cheyenne and Kira.
Surviving are his sons, Anderson and his wife Lacy, Matthew and his fiancé, Angela Schwendy, his stepson, Gregory and his wife Holly; his grandson, Mason Monnat, granddaughters, Hailey and Sara Monnat; his step-grandchildren, Theodore and Alexis Lyng; his parents, Stanley and Norma; his bother, Thomas and his wife Brenda; his brother-in-law, David; several nieces and nephews. Tim is predeceased by his son, David, his brother, Gary, and his sister, Kelly Garrison.
Tim was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. His wish was to be cremated with a private committal service at St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Memorials in Tim’s name may be made to: Beaver River Memorial Post -1663, P.O. Box 217, Croghan, NY 13327
An on-line message of condolence and sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.