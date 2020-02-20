COLTON—Arrangements for 60 year old Timothy L. Schumaker, a resident of 40 Symonds Square, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Schumaker passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home. A complete obituary will be published when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Timothy L. Schumaker.

