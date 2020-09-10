MASSENA – Timothy Leland Cole, 52, a native of Massena and currently residing in Pulaski, Tennessee passed away at his home Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 with his loving family after a long battle with cancer.
Tim was born April 11, 1968 in Massena, the first child of Helen (Stefanantos) and the late Herman Cole. He was a 1986 graduate of Massena High School and later graduated from Canton ATC. On September 2, 1995, he married Mary J. Howe in Massena, together they raised 4 wonderful children.
Tim worked for General Motors for 22 years, starting in Massena, then Lordstown, Ohio, and finally the Spring Hill, Tennessee Plant. During the 1990’s he worked for WEPT TV in Massena. While living in Massena, he coached JV football and wrestling for Massena High School.
Tim is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Steven Compeau of Massena; Megan Cole of Michigan; Anthony and Charles Cole, both at home; his grandsons, Liam and Dante; his mother, Helen Cole of Massena; his brother, Brian Cole of Massena; his sister and brother-in-law, Allison and Timothy Lundin of Clifton Park; his nephew, Bastian Cole; his nieces, Avery and Sophie Lundin; along with many other relative and friends he considered family.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Harry Law and Rose Stefanatos; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Krystal Cole; and his favorite uncle, Leonidas Stefanatos.
A celebration of life will be held at a time to be announced at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory may be made to a local Hospice of your choice or the American Cancer Society.
To know Tim was to love him. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved and was always there for a good laugh. He appreciated everyone who took the time to reach out to him and share memories, laughs, encouragement, and love of the past few months. He will be missed beyond measure.
