Tina M. Clark, 58, of Norfolk, passed away Saturday evening (July 4, 2020) at her daughter and son-in-law’s residence in Parishville with her loving family by her side. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday (July 9, 2020) from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the Parishville Fire Hall at 25 Rutman Road in Parishville. All are welcomed to attend.
Tina was born November 20, 1961 in Potsdam, NY to the late Douglas Sr. and Elizabeth Jean (Murray) Clark. She graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School. She married Robert Boshane on August 19, 2015.
She worked at Potsdam Nursing Home for a period of time then went on to start her 17 year career with Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Throughout her career Tina received many awards and accolades including the 2011 EVS Employee of the Year, Patient Satisfaction Excellence, Environmental Services Team Appreciation Award and Employee of the Quarter in 2017.
She enjoyed spending time at camp in Pierrepont, blackberry picking, her dog Dozer, and appreciated spending time outdoors and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Tina leaves to cherish her memory her husband Robert, daughters Elizabeth (Kevin) Sullivan of Parishville and Sumer (Cody Castagnier) Brownell of Massena, brothers George Clark of Norwood and Douglas (Jeanette) Clark of Niagara Falls, sisters Carol (Gary) Hughes of Potsdam and Natalie (Peter Cole) Clark of Norfolk, and her three grandchildren Jaden and Blade Brownell and Harlee Castagnier and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 State Highway 11; Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.garnerfh.com.
