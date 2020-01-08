Tina Marie Narducci, 54, Watertown, passed away Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 12:00pm – 4:00pm Sunday, January 19th at the Watertown Eagles Club.
Tina was born February 18, 1965 in Watertown, a daughter to the late James and Deanna Raso Gilmore. Following her education, Tina was a cashier at Price Chopper for several years.
Tina married Mark Narducci October 3, 1987 by Justice of the Peace Howard George. Tina loved being in the sun and going to the beach. She enjoyed traveling to casinos and helping people.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; her children Nathan C. Narducci, Florida, William R. (Kristen) Gilmore, NY, Adam L. Narducci, Watertown; her grandchildren Sierra, Greyson and Malakai; her siblings Laurie Brandle and Steven (Avis) Gilmore; half-brothers Tom, Del and William Stankorb; her step-mother Beverly Gilmore.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.