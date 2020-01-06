Tina Marie Narducci, 54, Watertown passed away Sunday, January 5th at the Samaritan Medical Center where she had been a patient since January 2nd. A complete obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
Tina Marie Narducci
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.