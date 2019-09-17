CROGHAN-Tina Marie Zehr, 53, of Belfort Rd., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Kenny, a son and daughter-in-law, Logan and Nicole Zehr, of Brantingham; her parents, Stephen and Janet Pate, of Castorland; a sister, Deanna Miller, of Lowville, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeffrey and Melanie Pate, of Lowville, Rodney and Natasha Pate, of Beaver Falls; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tina was born in Carthage on August 14, 1966, the daughter of Stephen and Janet Blair Pate, and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1984. On July 7, 1984 she married Kenneth L. Zehr at Beaver Falls United Methodist Church. She started working for P&C in Lowville and then stayed home to raise her son. Most recently, she worked at Agency Specialists Insurance Company for 17 years.
Tina enjoyed traveling with her husband. Taking care of her cats; and most of all spending time with her family.
Calling hours will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Croghan Mennonite Church, with a funeral service to immediately follow at the church, with Pastor Titus Mast and Pastor Myron Roggie, officiating. Burial will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. at the Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Naumburg Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
