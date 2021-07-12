EDWARDS - There will be a graveside service with military honors for Todd J. Vrooman, age 57, on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hailesboro Cemetery in Gouverneur. Following the graveside service, the family will continue to have a celebration of his life at Todd and Melinda’s home at 822 River Road in Edwards.
Todd passed away on January 31, 2021 in Scottsdale, AZ. Local arrangements are being handled by French Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
