Port Leyden: Tony E. Rocker, 66, of 7919 East Main St. died Saturday, Nov. 14 in St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica.
He was born June 26, 1954 in Port Leyden, the son of Elmer and Mary Ann Norton Rocker. He moved with his family to North Adams, Massachusetts when he was 10 years old. And graduated from Drury High School, North Adams.
A Navy Veteran, he served as a hospital corpsman from June 1972 until July 1974. He returned to Port Leyden in 1980.
He was a member of the Lowville American Legion and the New Covenant Church, Port Leyden. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his friends.
He is survived by two sisters Jacqueline (James) William, Bellville, TX and Kathleen Malysa, Jackson, NJ and special cousins Ruth and Richard Reese, Port Leyden, nieces and nephews, He is predeceased by his parents and one brother-in-law Kenneth Malsya.
Funeral Services will be private with private burial in Port Leyden Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his memory to the New Covenant Church, Port Leyden.
The Callaghan Funeral Home, Port Leyden is entrusted with the arrangements.
