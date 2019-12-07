It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the passing of Tracey Smalls (Burnside) on Wednesday December 4, 2019, in her 55th year.
Tracey’s larger than life personality and loving heart will be sadly missed by her husband of 30 years, Edward Smalls, and her sisters Lori Deodato (Ted) and Karen Boyd (the late Robert). She is predeceased by both of her parents Ken and Kathy Burnside. Tracey will be dearly missed by her nephews, Rob Boyd (Krista), Jacob Deodato (Chelsea), Zachary Deodato (Brittany) and by her great nieces, Nia, Sophia, Harmony, Vera and Elora and her great nephew Vincent, as well as Aunts, Uncles, cousin and many dear friends.
Cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place Thursday December 12th from 6-8:00 p.m. and a Celebration of life service will be held on Friday December 13th at 11:00 a.m. at James Reid Funeral Home, 1900 John Counter Blvd. In Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
Local arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.co
As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the SPCA of Jefferson County in memory of Tracey.
