JACKSON – Travis C. “Jack” of Akron, NY entered into rest April 25, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born in Waterville, New York to the late Alaric J. and Bonnie (Betts) Jackson. Beloved husband of 60 years to the love of his life, Marcia A. (nee Michalik) Jackson; loving father of Susan (Jim Wynne) Jackson, Karen (Alan) King and Amy Jackson; cherished grandfather of Justin (Anne) McCumber, Ryan McCumber, Jerid (Rachel) Donovan, Beau (Julie) Donovan, Ashley (Tim) McNeil, JF Oliver and Evan Oliver; great-grandfather of Emma, Payton, Brooke, Taylor, Mark, Lexie, Charlotte, Nathan, Nick and Lily; dear brother of Robert (Cathy) Jackson, Bonnie (Dave) Detwiler and the late Jim (Joan) Jackson; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Travis served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1957 as a Sonar Technician on the battleships Preston and English. After graduating from Canton Community College, Travis went on to work for Burroughs and Unisys as a computer engineer. Travis was a member of the Bugle Corp in Black River, NY. He was an avid golfer and loved music. A longtime friend of Bill & Bob, Travis helped countless members and their families in recovery. His gentle personality and devotion to his family and friends will be dearly missed.
He will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in the Village of Carthage, NY. Private services for immediate family members only will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
If desired, donations can be made to St. James Roman Catholic Church, 327 West Street, Carthage, New York 13619 to benefit local families in need in that area and to the Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club, P.O. Box 273, Harrisville, NY 13648. Arrangements by Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC. To share memories and condolences with Travis’ family, please visit rossakron.com.
