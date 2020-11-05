Travis James Lawler Rogers, 26, of 105 Barracks Dr., Sackets Harbor, passed away November 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 29, 1994 in Watertown, NY, son of Leo and Meghan (Lawler) Rogers. Travis graduated from General Brown High School in 2012. While in school he participated in youth wrestling, lacrosse, and was active in the high school plays. During that time, he was also active with Watertown Lyric Theater in their musicals and plays as well. He then attended Jefferson Community College and worked for Lawman Heating & Cooling in Sackets Harbor for the next three years.
During high school what began as some carefree activities with friends, followed by a surgery set him on a long and winding journey ahead of him. He would be prescribed very addictive pain pills for his injury that would lead to years of battling addiction. Travis went to his first treatment at Tully Hill in Tully, NY for thirty days and was then transferred to Granite House in New Hampshire for a nine month step by step program. His recovery went so well he became an intake supervisor at New Freedom Academy in New Hampshire for the next two years. He was able to continue to work on his sobriety while helping new clients in need of rehab and their families get checked in and settled into the rehabilitation facility. He would return home to be with family while is grandfather, best friend and mentor, Terrance Lawler became ill. Mr. Lawler passed away May 30, 2017. While home Travis was working at Good Fellos in Sackets Harbor and Skewed Brewing at the Salmon Run Mall as a bartender and server. He then became activities coordinator at Credo Community Treatment Center for Addiction where he was able to share his experiences, compassion and himself to the many people that needed help. Most recently Travis was working at Tully’s in Watertown.
Travis was an active member at New Life Christian Church in Watertown and enjoyed volunteering there. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed snowboarding. One of his favorite pastimes was spending countless hours watching Tik Toks with his sister and his biggest honor in life was being a confidant and friend to his brother Luke and sister Madison. He had finally found peace and love in the time he recently spent with his partner Kaleb.
Among his survivors are his beloved mother and father, Meghan and Leo Rogers, his brother, Luke and his sister, Madison, all of Dexter; his maternal grandmother, Wendie C. Lawler, Dexter; paternal grandmother, Alexandria Bunce, Watertown; his partner, Kaleb Pierce, Watertown; an aunt and uncle, Marc and Katie Ferguson and their children Bethany, Brine, and Brice, Rochester, NY; an uncle, Dillon Bunce and his fiancé Emily McNulty, Watertown; ½ brothers, Devon, Daniel, and Donavon, and his nephews Kooper and Karter; an aunt Nina Harrigan and many great aunts, uncles and cousins, and last but not least his best girl, Faith……his dog.
Addiction was a miniscule part of who Travis was, however, his struggle with it made him one of the most compassionate, caring individuals. He always had a positive message to share, a word of encouragement, and the kindest heart. He had a smile that would light up a room and left everyone he met feeling better for having known him. Our family pleads to anyone out there struggling with addiction, depression, or any other mental health issue to reach out for help. There is no shame in any of these diseases!! The only shame is when the people who love you are left in this world without you.
Addiction Hotline: 1-800-662-4357
Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 6th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St. Watertown.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7th at New Life Christian Church 255 Gaffney Dr. Watertown. (Masks are required and please practice social distancing)
Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers please send donations to the New Life Christian Church 255 Gaffney Dr., Watertown, NY 13601 or to Credo Community Center Treatment for Addiction 595 West Main St. Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
Details on a celebration of Life will be announced on Face Book and Instagram.
