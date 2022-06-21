Travis R. Terrance

AKWESASNE- Travis R. “Atsenhaienton” Terrance, 23, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Friends may call at the Family Homestead, 45 McGee Road, beginning Monday at 2:00 PM until Tuesday 2:00 PM. There will be a Funeral Mass held on Tuesday at 3:00 PM at the St. Regis Catholic Church, with Rev. Jerome Pastores celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Akwesasne.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
