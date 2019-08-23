Travis Wayne Johnston, 44, Cantonment, Florida died Wednesday, August 21st, 2019. He was taken way too soon. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Travis was born August 12, 1975 in Watertown, NY. He recently retired in April, 2019 from the United States Navy as a Lieutenant after devoting twenty-four years to his country. Travis was a patriot, and he had an adventurous soul. He loved spending time with his family and friends, to entertain, play an extremely competitive game of cornhole, cheer on the New York Giants and the Boston Celtics. He was the center of every gathering or social event. Travis was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. His high energy, competitive nature, confidence, and love for life was contagious. Those who knew and loved him held him in the highest regard. He is truly our hero.
Travis is survived by Rachel, his loving wife of 23 years, his son Travis II, daughters Jessica (Mason) Dougherty and Carleigh, as well the love of his life, Daisy (his 2-year-old German Shepard). He is also survived by his brothers; James (Janice), Wesley (Leslie), Earl, and William; his sisters Barbara Sellick, Irene Pendleton, Tammy (Joshua) Patton, and Kimberly Johnston, several nieces and nephews whom held a special place in his heart, and a large extended family.
His is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Sandra Johnston, brother Kenneth Johnston and nephews Rich Sellick, Michael Pendleton and ‘Jimbo’ Johnston.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 27th from 5-8 p.m., and services on Wednesday, August 28th at 11 a.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home, 404 Sherman Street, Watertown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross in his honor.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
