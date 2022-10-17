Trina Diane Rudd (née Logan), 65, of Boylston, New York, died peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital on October 13th, 2022, following a cardio-pulmonary event.
Trina was born on October 15th, 1956, at Marion General Hospital in Marion, IN, to Glenn and Gardenia (Latta) Logan. She graduated from Madison-Grant High School in 1975. Her brother Terry successfully set her up with George Rudd in 1976, and they were married in 1979. Trina was consistently kind and generous and was loved by everyone who knew her. She spent her working life and much of her free time taking care of other people, especially children and the elderly. She was a member of the Pierrepont Manor Union Free Church.
Trina was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother-in-law and sister, Allen and Rita (Logan) Hueston, and her brother Rick Logan. She is survived by her husband George, and her three children: Julie Rudd (Craig Dove) of Wilmington, OH, Kimberly (John) Savastano of Orlando, FL, and Linda Rudd of Boston, MA. She also leaves behind her two beloved granddaughters, Alice and Charlie Savastano, and two more grandchildren on the way.
A service will be held at the Pierrepont Manor Union Free Church on Saturday, November 5th. Calling hours will be from 10-11 am, the service will begin at 11, and a meal will follow in the fellowship hall.
If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider donating to Hope House. Checks can be mailed to 495 E Locust St. Wilmington, OH 45177, or you can make a donation online at hopehousewilmington.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.