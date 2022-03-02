Troy Allen Donie, 53, formerly of waddington passed away unexpectedly on February 3 2022. Troy was predeceased by his father Gary, brother Grant and sister Veronica. He has two surviving siblings Gayla and Tommy. Also surviving are his son Gary and stepson Joey.
Troy was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a professional painter and belonged to a painters union. Troy enjoyed nascar, playing cards and online gaming. Services will be private.
