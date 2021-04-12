Gouverneur - Trudy Anne (Popple) Mashaw, 72, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by her daughters.
Per Trudy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Born May 11, 1948 to Richard and Alice (Plunkett) Popple, she graduated from Gouverneur High School.
Trudy married William E. Mashaw. Mr. Mashaw passed away on January 26, 2014.
Trudy worked various jobs throughout her life including at St. James School, Gouverneur Savings & Loan, the Town of Gouverneur, and Gouverneur Central School, until her retirement.
Surviving are her daughters and their husbands Kelly (Dennis) Forsyth and Kerry (Henry) Price, her grandchildren Stephen Serviss, Staci Serviss, Jada Gale, Hanna Neukirch, and Madison Neukirch, 7 great grandchildren, her sister Diane (Robert) Jennings, sister-in-law Diann Mashaw, brothers-in-law Robert Mashaw and Earl J. Mashaw, several nieces and nephews, and her companion of two years Richard Fisher.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 24th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Trudy’s home of 68 Johnstown Street in Gouverneur.
Memorial donations in memory of Trudy are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad or Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.