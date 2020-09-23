Funeral services for Tyndall Lee Edwards, age 77 of Ogdensburg, NY will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Tyndall passed away on Monday September 21st, 2020, at the Riverledge Nursing Home with her son and closest cousin by her side.....
Tyndall is survived by her son, Gregory Lyons and his wife, Mary of Morristown NY and a very special cousin Marla Kinch and her husband Ron as well as many other cousins.
Tyndall was born on March 16th, 1943, in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Ralph G. and Isabel M. (Kinch) Edwards. She was given the name Tyndall as a result of her father Ralph receiving flight and engineering training from Tyndall Field Air Force Base in Florida before he left to fight overseas in World War 11. Tyndall was born while her father was fighting in the war. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1961 and attended Central City Business Institute in 1962 in Syracuse, NY. Tyndall married David R. Lyons at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg, NY on August 17th, 1963 with the Rev. Anthony Pease of Watertown officiating. However later this marriage ended in divorce. Later in life Tyndall married John (Jack) Kiah of Ogdensburg NY which later also ended in divorce. Both marriages ended amicably as Tyndall remained friends with both David and Jack. Tyndall worked as an office manager and was employed at many places to include A. Barton Hepburn Hospital, United Helpers Nursing Home, Ogdensburg Stone Quarry, and the Ogdensburg Library. Later she worked at the Remington Museum where she took great pride in being a tour guide. After retiring she was a caregiver and took wonderful care of both her mother and father until they passed away.
Tyndall was City Co-Chairman of the Heart Fund, Zone Captain for the Cancer Drive, a member of the Ogdensburg Library Board, was a former member and first Vice President of the St. Lawrence County Federation of Republican Women’s Club and Co-Chairman of the Players Entertainment Committee. Tyndall also put together many fashion shows to include local modeling, local entertainment and local clothing from many Ogdensburg retailers for charity purposes of her political party.
Tyndall was a music lover often playing the piano as she came from a long line of musicians on her father’s side dating back many generations. She loved many animals throughout her life to include the local squirrels which she fed on a daily basis. Tyndall was a wonderful person and became a dear friend to everyone she met. She was a wonderful mother and also a great friend to her son Gregory and his wife Mary and truly will be missed...
Donations may be made in Tyndall’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
