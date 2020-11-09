WATERTOWN - Urla Wright Raynor was born November 8, 1918 at home in Brooklyn NY. She died peacefully on November 8, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown on her 102nd birthday!
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Susan Snell (Glen) of Watertown, NY and Carol Macdonald (Jay) of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada and 4 grandchildren--Megan Macdonald of Prince Edward Island, Ross Macdonald of Victoria, B.C., Canada; Ken Snell (Amy) of Houston, TX, Nancy Weislogel (Andy) of Ithaca NY; and 4 great grandchildren--Elliot and Oliver Snell, Clare and Gigi Weislogel.
She received a B.A. in Arts from Hunter College. In 1940 she married Kenneth W. Raynor of Colorado and Brooklyn. They moved to Syracuse, NY, then back to Brooklyn in 1944 when Ken was drafted into the Army Air Force. He was stationed in England as a radar technician servicing bombers.
After WWII, they bought a small farm in Marcellus, NY. Urla learned to pluck chickens, can vegetables, and make delicious bread. She often had cookies coming out of the oven when her daughters arrived home on the bus after school. Her “garlic” brownies were a specialty.
In 1963, she was hired as an elementary art teacher at LaFayette Elementary School in LaFayette, NY. She created her own elementary art syllabus which her students enjoyed as she taught them art history, bead work, painting, and art appreciation.
When she and Ken retired, they moved to Lakeland, Florida for the winter making many new friends, and returned to Watertown during the summers to enjoy their family. They also visited family on Prince Edward Island for many summers.
Urla enjoyed music, especially the pipe organ and hand bells at Asbury United Methodist church. She was a dedicated worker at church rummage sales and dinners. Later in life, she was a talented quilter and member of the North Country Quilt Guild. She enjoyed collecting Fenton glass and other colorful glassware. Her family gatherings with grandchildren and great grandchildren were always special. She loved eating the “crispy skin” from roasts, stuffing at Thanksgiving, and whipped cream anytime!
Her last 10 years were spent at the Samaritan Summit Village and the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. Her family wishes to give sincere thanks to all those special nurses and aides who were her dedicated caregivers.
A service of remembrance will be held next year to celebrate her remarkable life.
Arrangements are Sundquist F.H., online condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
