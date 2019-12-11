Vada May (Lawrence) Fisher-Tiffany born on December 26, 1931 to Melvin Lawrence and Elvina Lawrence-Norris (Don) in Potsdam, NY, died on Nov. 20, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor in Binghamton, NY surrounded by loving family.
Vada enjoyed spending time raising her family in the early years and later working for SUNY Clinical Campus as an administrative assistant, she later retired from SUNY to enjoy her grandchildren while living in NY, NJ and AL. Vada enjoyed spending time with family and friends, baking, painting, sewing and both reading and watching westerns and loved the outdoors, especially watching birds and wildlife. Vada and her husband Glenn greatly enjoyed their summer home in Waddington, NY. She loved the Christmas holidays and will be thought of with all the sparkle and magic of Christmas.
Vada is preceded in death by her second husband Glenn Tiffany and first husband Byron Fisher, her parents Melvin Lawrence & Elvina Norris (Don), her brothers, Royal Lawrence and Ronald Lawrence, and her son Stuart B. Fisher. She is survived by her brother Roger Lawrence of Silver Springs Fl, her sister Ginger Lawrence of Rochester, NY and sister-in-law Jane Lawrence, of Waddington NY, children; Brian (Elaine) Fisher of Wichita, KS, Laurie (Tom) Wright of Pitman, NJ, David (Sheri) Fisher of Endicott, NY and Thomas (Lisa) Fisher of Glassboro, NJ and grandchildren; Shannon (Fisher) Crouch, Mary (Fisher) Kroupa, Jonathan Fisher, Erin (Fisher) Walters, Nathan Fisher, Christopher Fisher, Kevin Fisher, Kaitlyn Fisher, Alan Fisher and Julia Fisher and 19 great grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020 in Waddington New York. The family is asking that donations be made to any childhood Cancer Society or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Stuart B. Fisher.
