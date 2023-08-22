Clayton native, Valarie (Vicky) Bovee Ramakka, passed away unexpectedly on July 22 2023, at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Valarie grew up on a small farm in Clayton, the youngest of four daughters of Harold and Evelyn (Constance) Bovee. She graduated from Clayton High School in 1966, from Cornell University with a B.S in Conservation and Education in 1970, where she met her future husband, Jim Ramakka of the Seneca Falls NY area. She earned her PHD in Education in 1995. She Married Jim in 1970, after both graduated from Cornell. Shortly after, they both joined the Peace Corps and spent 2 years as volunteers in Columbia. She was passionate about education and served in Various capacities at the San Juan Collage and also was the Nevada State Director of Education prior to their move to New Mexico. She valued peace, quiet and natures beauty, loved their home in Aztec, with the stunning New Mexico Sunsets and San Juan Mountains. After retirement she wrote and published two mystery novels “The Cactus Plot” and “The Pearl Plot”, which was released the week of her death. Her continuing love for our St. Lawrence River brought them back east every 2 years to visit family and college friends. She is survived by her loving Husband, Jim and 3 grieving sisters: Mary (William) Dasno, Black River Ny; Marylin (Bob) Daily, Locust NC; Nancy Rhodes, Saratoga Springs, NY, 2 Nieces and 4 Nephews. Her passing has left a giant hole in the hearts of the many people who knew her and loved her.
Valarie (Vicky) Bovee Ramakka
January 2, 1949 - July 22, 2023
