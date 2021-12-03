Vaughn Royal McPherson, 90, of Central Square, passed away peacefully on November 10th. The son of Roy V. and Blanche (Yelle) McPherson, he was born on August 17, 1931, in Cornwall, Ontario and spent his childhood in Ilion, NY. Vaughn moved to Central Square, NY in 1963, where he lived happily on “the farm.”
Vaughn was educated in the Ilion school system and upon graduation, enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Following his Honorable Discharge, he was employed by the Library Bureau in Herkimer, NY and then began his career of over 25 years as an Airport Lighting Specialist for Crouse-Hinds. He later worked for ADB-ALNACO as a Manufacturer’s Representative until his retirement in 1998.
Vaughn’s greatest passion was spending time with his family. He sculpted many acres of the farm and woods to create trails, sliding hills, and ice rinks for his children and grandchildren. Vaughn had an uncanny mechanical ability and thrived on repairing and rebuilding the many “toys” that made up his collection of large equipment. Vaughn was musically gifted and could play any tune on any instrument, but especially enjoyed playing the bagpipes. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed checking out the wildlife on the farm on his ATV and spending time at the lodge with his family and buddies during the hunting season.
Vaughn leaves behind his beloved family, an enormous extended family, and countless neighbors and friends who will dearly miss his stories, visits, and never-ending optimism.
Vaughn is survived by his wife of 59 years, Emily (Nasypany) McPherson, his daughter Sandra (David) Crawford, son Scott (Karen) McPherson and son Paul (Lisa) McPherson, and his grandchildren Trevor, Liah, Joseph, Benjamin, Jadyn, Carolyn, Michael, Abigail, and Evan. He is also survived by his sister Donna
Sheffield of Front Royal, VA, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter Elaine, and brothers Vernon, Duane, Glenn, and Dale McPherson.
Family and friends attended calling hours on Tuesday, November 16th at Traub Funeral Home in Central Square. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, November 17th at the Church of the Annunciation in Ilion, NY. Vaughn was buried with full military honors at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery in East Herkimer, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Wild Dolphin Project (www.wilddolphinproject.org) in memory of Vaughn.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital for their compassion and care during Vaughn’s recent hospitalization, and to the Veterans Administration for his primary care.
