Massena: Velma A. Deruchia born on February 10, 1927 passed away on January 2, 2021 at her home with her loving daughters by her side.
Velma was born to the late Guy and Ethel (LaCombe) LaShomb.
Surviving are her daughters Donna (Durant) and William Blair, Linda (Durant) Austin, Cissy (Durant) and Joe Kilmer, Freda (Durant) and Lyle Mousseau and Brenda Durant. Velma is also survived by her grandchildren Mark, Lorie, Tom, Scott, Tina, Chris, and Trevor. As well as her great grandchildren Kenny, Josh, Billy, Julia, Arjun, Maya, Lauryn, Jacob, Nicholas, Kaleb, Zachary, Issiah, Dominick, Chris Jr, Kora, and Jesse. She also had the privilege to be the great great grandmother to Peyton. She is also survived by her sisters and brother Marie (LaShomb) Krusher, Mary Jane LaShomb and Carl LaShomb, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Velma was predeceased by her husband Donald Deruchia, and a son Fred Durant. granddaughter Tricia, Brothers and sisters Robert LaShomb, Harold LaShomb, Donald LaShomb, Virgina (LaShomb) Barcomb, Raymond LaShomb, Larry LaShomb, Leo LaShomb, and Kay (LaShomb) Schuller.
Velma enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, family gatherings, watching Lawrence Welk and figure skating shows, as well as her husband playing the fiddle, knitting and crocheting.
Velma, prior to her retirement, worked many years as a waitress at her family’s restaurant Guys Diner in Massena.
Memorial services per Velma’s request will be private and at the convenience of the family in the spring. The family is asking that memorial contributions to be made to the Arthritis foundation 355 Peachtree St NE, 6th Suite, Atlanta, GA 30309 or to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home of Massena New York.
Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
