Velma Grace Butts

Velma Grace (Camidge) Butts, 84, of Southport, N.C., and former resident of Carthage, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home.
Velma was born in Carthage, daughter of the late Archie and Esther (Martin) Camidge. She married Jack Butts on Feb. 12, 1958, in Carthage. Velma moved to North Carolina in 1991 where she met her significant other, Barry Loftin.
For many years Velma worked at Dosher Hospital in Southport NC in the kitchen. She loved crocheting, playing cards, she loved to travel and be with friends and family.
She survived by Sharlene (Kevin) Regan, Brenda Butts, Lorna Butts, Jack Butts, George (Julie) Butts, Patricia Rooth; 25 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Raven and Yvonne Schriock and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two children, James Butts and Anna (Butts) Susice; and one grandchild, Veronica and her husband Jack Butts.
A memorial service will be held August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. the Hillside Cemetery Steam Mill Road, Camden, N.Y. 13316. Celebration of Life will follow.
