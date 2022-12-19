NORFOLK—Graveside services for Verda M. LaMora, 98, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Norfolk, will be held in the springtime at Raymondville Cemetery. Mrs. LaMora passed away Thursday morning, December 15, 2022 with her family at her side in Massena. Verda is survived by two sons, Donald LaMora, Norfolk; Thomas LaMora and his companion Karen Brown, Winthrop; her two daughters, Janice DeShane and Bonnie LaFay, both of Norfolk; 12 grandchildren and several great and great-greatgrandchildren. Verda was pre-deceased by her parents, an infant brother and sister, two sons, Lloyd and William LaMora and 3 grandchildren.
Born in Winthrop, NY on December 4, 1924, to the late Merton and Bessie Pike Burnap, Verda attended Winthrop country school and married Lloyd “Bud” LaMora on October 30, 1940. Bud predeceased her on July 25,1999. Verda was a devoted homemaker, raising her children along with her husband. In her spare time, Verda enjoyed country music, crossword puzzles, and taking an occasional trip to the casino, but found her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family and friends. Memorial donations in Verda’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff that cared for their mom at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Verda M. LaMora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.