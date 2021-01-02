Verda Scott Corbin, 99, Clayton passed away Friday morning, January 1, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center.
Verda was born in Clayton on November 28, 1921, daughter of Melvin G. “Joe” and Ethel Edmonds Scott. She graduated from Binghamton Central School in 1939. She married Lester J. Corbin on September 17, 1958 in Clayton. Mr. Corbin, owner of Corbin Photography Studio, died on April 11, 1988. A previous marriage ended in divorce.
With her husband Lester, Verda was the co-owner of Corbin Photography Studio, which became Corbin Studio, and finally Corbin River Heritage. She worked there from 1948 - 2012, retiring at age 91.
She authored several books, including Corbin’s Cooking - a collection of River recipes and photography. Verda was co-author of The Visgers’ World in 1987 - a history of early steamboats in the 1000 Islands and with Shane Hutchinson, Arcadia “Clayton” in 1998 - historical photographs. She was a founding member of the St. Lawrence River Quilters and the Thousand Islands Craft School and Handweaving Museum, currently the T. I. Arts Center. In the 1950’s she enjoyed bowling in the league that her husband sponsored.
Verda was a former member of the Clayton Baptist Church and its choir. She was a photographer and an avid reader and writer. She also enjoyed being an artist, working in mediums of photography, Ceramics, Copper and silver enameling, and Quilting.
She is survived by her four children, Patricia Bertrand and husband Richard C., Clayton, Alan R. Hutchinson and wife Marilyn, Clayton, Jack Hutchinson and wife Sandy, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Judith E. Corbin, Springwater; 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren; brother Melvin G. Scott and husband Michael Grusd, Rancho Mirage, CA; sister Helen Scott Dombrowsky, Liverpool; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Verda was predeceased by her son-in-law Anthony “Tony” Nolan, two brothers, Leon “Billy” and John E. Scott, and three sisters, Harriett S. Brunig, Hazel Scott Calhoun, and Nettie Scott Gino.
Burial will take place in the summer in St. Lawrence Cemetery, town of Cape Vincent at a time and date to be announced. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Verda’s name may be made to either St. Lawrence River Quilters or T. I. Arts Center, both at 314 John St., Clayton, NY 13624. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.
