Verena (Rena) E. Young passed away peacefully at Carthage Area Hospital in the early morning hours of Friday, May, 21, 2021 after a prolonged and valiant struggle to recover from a serious stroke.
She was born December 12, 1925, the only daughter in a family of seven to Fred and Ethel Smiley in Cochrane, Ont. Canada.
She was educated in the Canadian Public Schools and after deciding on a career in business she enrolled and graduated from Shaw Business School and then attended the University of Toronto, working towards her CPA.
While working in Toronto and enjoying tennis, photography, horseback riding, birding and skiing in the Laurentian Mountains, she met her future husband John E. G. Young who had been recruited in England by Avro Canada to work on the Arrow fighter plane. They were married in October of 1959.
The Arrow program was cancelled by the Canadian government and John was subsequently recruited by New York Air Brake requiring the couple to move to Watertown, New York where they fell in love with the Adirondacks and enjoyed the activities of hiking, skiing, photography and birding.
Verena became a full time homemaker and dedicated her time to raising their only son, Thomas, as well as pursue her passion for photography. Later in life she was active with the ADK/Black River Chapter - serving as treasurer, the Watertown Golf Club, the North Country Artist Guild, North Country Bird Club and the Jefferson County Garden Club.
Verena was pre-deceased by her parents, her six brothers and her husband. She is survived by her son, Thomas, and his wife, Denise, two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and great-nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are with Reed and Benoit Funeral Home with a burial service being held in Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations can be made in Verena’s name to the ADK/Black River Chapter-Treasurer, 17408 Star School House Road, Dexter, NY 13634 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
