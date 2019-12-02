November 28, 2019 Redwood, NY – Verla M. Burnham Dorr, 97, County Route 1, passed away peacefully Thanksgiving evening at Riverledge United Helpers Nursing Home in Ogdensburg. She had been a patient there since April 23rd, 2019.
She was born April 3, 1922 in Theresa, NY, the youngest of four children of Amos and Emma West Burnham. She attended a one room school house on Creek Road, and then Alexandria Central. She married Howard E. Dorr on October 16, 1937. Verla and Howard owned a farm in LaFargeville, then one on Dorr Road, Redwood, before moving to County Route 1. Mr. Dorr passed away February 18, 1986. Verla worked for many years for Abe Cooper on Cherry Island, until she retired in 2010 at the age of 88.
Verla was a wonderful mother and a great cook. She prepared big family meals on Sundays and holidays. She loved baking bread for family and neighbors and always found time to bake cookies for her children’s classes. She taught Sunday School for many years, collected Avon bottles, and salt & pepper shakers. She enjoyed making home-churned butter and ice cream from the cream of her favorite cow, Daisy. She also loved gardening and bullhead fishing, cleaning all the fish herself. She enjoyed sewing and preferred using her treadle sewing machine rather than an electric one.
Verla is survived by her son, Howard and wife Cathy Rogers Dorr, Redwood; two daughter, Lois Toland, Hammond, and Mrs. Marc (Karen) Davis, Goose Bay; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Howard, she is predeceased by a son, David Eugene Dorr; two brothers, George and Floyd Burnham; a sister, Florence Cromwell; and two grandsons, Travis Neuroth and Joshua Dorr.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 5th from 1-3 pm at Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Barnes Settlement Cemetery.
A reception will follow the cemetery services at the Alexandria Bay Municipal Community Room.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Baptist Church, 41 Bolton Ave., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.
Online condolences may be made at costellfuneralservice.com
