Vern F. Wilson, 78, of LaFargeville and formerly of 933 Leray St., Watertown, passed away Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Watertown.
Her funeral will be 2 pm Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow in the Brownville Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday beginning at 12 noon until the time of the service.
She is survived by two daughters Susan (Stephen) Calhoun, LaFargeville, Lisa Morgan (Nate Liberty), VT; a son Carl Burdick, Jr., New York; her grandchildren Dannielle Steady, Kimberley Moore, Jennifer Rehm, Jason Morgan, Jr., Catarina Morgan, Scarlett “Rosie” Morgan and Willow Morgan; 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers John and Claude Wilson of Watertown and Joe Wilson, TX; 2 sisters Lee Wales and Joyce Meeks, both of Dexter; many nieces and nephews. A brother Donald Wilson predeceased her.
She was born in Watertown, May 28, 1941, a daughter to Grayden Emory and Ida Belle Cousins Wilson. Vern was a production operator at the New York Air Brake and Stature Electric, both in Watertown, for many years.
Vern married Carl Burdick, Sr., August 11, 1956. He predeceased her.
She was a member of the Italian-American Club, American Legion Post -61, the Busy B.G.’s in Brownville and the Evans Mills Senior Group.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online contributions may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.