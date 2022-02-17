Vernice W (Samphier) Manchester

Vernice passed away on February 15, 2022 at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake where she had been a patient since January 20th.
She was born January 30, 1931 to parents Burt and Lila Samphier. She married Donald Manchester on April 29, 1950. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 53 years, a daughter Diane and grandchildren Michael and Chelsie, 6 sisters and 6 brothers.
Vernice was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, She is survived by 8 children; Frank (Peggy), Roger (Aretha), Donna Goode, Darlene (Steve) Thompson, Terry (Lisa), Debbie (Wayne) Broadhurst, David (Becky), Rodney and 14 grandchildren and 22 great Grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Services will be held in the spring.
