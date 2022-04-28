Vernon B. Gayne, Jr., age 78, went home to rest with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 19 following complications from open heart surgery. He passed peacefully from this life surrounded by his loving family.
Vern loved God and country, and was devoted to his faith and family. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Nancy Goodfellow Gayne; his son, Mark Gayne (Johnicca); daughters, Valerie Phillips and Sara Spiva; stepdaughters, Holly Boldrin (Peter) and Kim Conn (Evan); eight grandchildren; his sister, Renee May (Mike); brothers, John (Mary Ellen), Bruce (Joanne) and Mike; and many nieces and nephews. Vern was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Mary Lee Gayne, his sister Diane Smithers and his parents, Dorothy and Vernon B. Gayne, Sr.
Born in Watertown, New York on Oct. 15, 1943, Vern graduated from Watertown High School in 1962, and from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina in 1966. After graduating from The Citadel, Vern enjoyed a long and rewarding career in banking and finance. In 1977, he and his family moved from his hometown of Watertown, New York to Pinellas County, Florida where he continued his career and raised his family. Vern retired as founding principal for Sabal Trust Company in 2009.
Led by his faith, Vern was a devoted Catholic. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and attended daily mass and served as a Eucharistic minister. He humbly volunteered and supported numerous charitable organizations, as serving others was a guiding principle in his life.
An avid sports fan, Vern rooted for The Citadel Bulldogs and the Tampa Bay Rays. He even visited all 30 ballparks in Major League Baseball.
Following retirement, Vern and Nancy spent many years traveling and making memories. One of their greatest joys was to spend time at their lake home in Northern New York with family and friends, enjoying sunsets, reading, puzzles, cookouts and “Verntini time”.
Vern will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends, and his grandchildren will dearly miss his words of wisdom, his warm hugs and his joyful impression of Donald Duck!
A service of remembrance and mass will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 9111 90th Ave., Largo, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in Vern’s memory.
“Well done, good and faithful servant.”
