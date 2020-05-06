Brighton, Tn, Vernon C. Butterfield passed away on May 2, 2020. Mr. Butterfield was a forklift operator for Barnhart Crane and Rigging. He also enjoyed working on cars and trucks before they were all electronic, and was raised to be a hard worker. Mr. Butterfield is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pamela S. Richer Butterfield; daughters, Crystal Cole of Ogdensburg, NY, Kelly Miller of Amherst, OH, Mindy Butterfield of Brighton, Velvet Butterfield of Hitchcock, TX; sisters, Pamela J. Butterfield of Ogdensburg, NY, Verna Barley of Ogdensburg, NY; brothers, Harry Butterfield of Ottawa, IL, Ross Butterfield of Antwerp, NY, Tony Butterfield of Ogdensburg, NY; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A gathering of close friends and relatives will be held on Tuesday, May 12th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
