Vernon Clair Mauk, age 92, passed on Saturday May 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth Peters Mauk. Daughter Joyce Elizabeth Mauk, M.D., her children Carl and Eric Antonowicz; daughter Heidi V. Mauk, her children Lydia and Lara Gruner; and daughter Annalee Rachel Bloom and her children Abigail and Josiah Bloom. He is predeceased by son Andrew (Andy). Vernon was born in Ambridge, PA on April 23, 1931. He graduated from Ambridge High School in 1949. He demonstrated his skill in drawing and painting early in life and was the class artist. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he met his wife Elizabeth Anne Peters from Eldred, PA. After college graduation Vern volunteered for draft in the Army. He was proud to be chosen as the lead soldier of his cycle. His military career was spent doing artwork for the military hospital in Fort Belvoir, VA during the Korean conflict. Vern and Elizabeth married on November 13, 1953. Elizabeth (Betty) and Vern both were employed as teachers. They moved to Denver Colorado pulling their new trailer. They taught in Denver and worked at Yellowstone Park in the summer. The couple moved back to Warren PA. Vern worked briefly in industry but returned to teaching. The family moved to Massena in 1965. Vern taught adult and high school art until his retirement in 1989. Vern and Betty traveled to Texas for the winter for many years where Vern taught art. They designed and built a chapel in honor of their late son Andrew at Tropic Star Resort in Pharr, Texas. Vern and Betty traveled to all states and most of Canada and Mexico. Vern loved being on the road with his bride. Vern excelled in many sports and had many interests. He was an expert skier and leader in National Ski Patrol. He built several boats and loved to kayak, canoe and sail on the mighty St. Lawrence River. He earned a pilot’s license and built a small plane. He was President of Massena Pilots Club for years. He was a runner. He loved cars and motorcycles. He was proud to be the oldest motorcycle safety trainer in New York State. He hosted table tennis groups in his home for many years. Vern loved people, he was gregarious and trusting. He lived a full and happy life. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Calling hours for Vern will be held on Wednesday May 10, 2023 at Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street from 11:00 AM until time of funeral services at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Tropic Star Memorial Chapel; 1401 S. Cage Blvd Unit 199, Pharr, TX 78577 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Family and friends are encouraged to shared memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Vernon Clair Mauk
April 23, 1931 - May 6, 2023
