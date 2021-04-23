Ogdensburg-Vernon F. “Joe” Dawley, 86 a resident of United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home since October 18, 2019 and formerly of 9281 Five Mile Line Road. Mr. Dawley passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the nursing home with his family at his side.
Per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Madrid on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 1:00pm with the Reverend Joseph A. Morgan, officiating. Arrangements are under the care of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg NY 13669. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Joe was born on June 10, 1934 the son of the late Leon & Carrie (Bulson) Dawley. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and the George Hall Trade School in 1953 where he was active in 4-H. He married Ella LaBrake on November 7, 1955 at the St. Phillip and James Church in Lisbon with Father Carlton Dewey, officiating.
He was a lifetime farmer working on the family farm with his father. While farming, he was also employed by Lyle H. Bus Line LTD., driving school bus for Lisbon Central School, he also drove Milk truck, and worked in the garage for his brother, Kenneth Dawley. After retiring from farming in 1998, Joe could not sit idle. He went on to work during the winter months for the Lisbon Highway Department, serving as the wing man, worked for Willis Shattuck Auctioneer Services, Neil LaBrake Plumbing & Heating, and for Lee Dezell, on his farm. Joe was an avid bowler for many years in the Town & Country League for the Agway team.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Ella; their children Michael (Charlene) Dawley, Ogdensburg; Joan (Joseph) Krywanczyk, Chazy; Nancy (Wilfred) Rowledge, Potsdam; Cheryl (William) Collier, Ogdensburg; their seven grandchildren, Michael Dawley, Jillian Lovely, Travis (Danielle) Dawley, Jason Krywanczyk, Jeffrey Krywanczyk, Jamie Hyde and her Fiancé Steven Murray, Nicole (Jeffrey) Wilson; their twelve great-grandchildren, Emma Dawley, Jackson Dawley, Ayden Dawley, Jocelyne Lovely, Anabelle Lovely, Hunter Dawley, Ameila Krywanczyk, Makayla Hyde, Madison Hyde, Steven Murray, Jeramiah Wilson, Jackson Wilson; two sisters, Mary (Gordon) Dickinson, Heuvelton; Phyllis Bice, Knoxville, TN; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter in infancy, Linda, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Agnes) Dawley, Kenneth (Eileen) Dawley, William (Beverly) Dawley, Earl (Juanita) Dawley and his sisters and brothers-in-law Vivian (Dalton) Coons, Ellen (Fred) Martin, Jean Fields and June (Francis) Kelly.
Donations in his memory can be made to United Helpers Resident Wishbook, 8101 St. Hwy 68 Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences in his memory can be shared online at www.LaruePitcher.com
